Oregon Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Katy Bitz sings "Travelin Soldier" and "Amazing Grace", during the 16th Annual Patriotic Tribute at Volcanoes Stadium, in Keizer, Oregon, July 4, 2023. (National Guard photo by Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
This work, 16th Annual Patriotic Tribute at Volcanoes Stadium [Image 27 of 27], by Aaron Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
