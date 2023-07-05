Linn County Sheriff's ride around the stadium on horseback with the “Fallen Warrior” display during the 16th Annual Patriotic Tribute at Volcanoes Stadium, in Keizer, Oregon, July 4, 2023. (National Guard photo by Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 18:08 Photo ID: 7895777 VIRIN: 230704-A-CM403-4785 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 12.15 MB Location: KEIZER, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 16th Annual Patriotic Tribute at Volcanoes Stadium [Image 27 of 27], by Aaron Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.