    16th Annual Patriotic Tribute at Volcanoes Stadium [Image 15 of 27]

    16th Annual Patriotic Tribute at Volcanoes Stadium

    KEIZER, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Aaron Perkins 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Air National Guard Major (ret.), Mike Allegre sings "America the Beautiful" at home-plate during the 16th Annual Patriotic Tribute at Volcanoes Stadium, in Keizer, Oregon, July 4, 2023. (National Guard photo by Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 18:09
    Photo ID: 7895767
    VIRIN: 230704-A-CM403-4632
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.33 MB
    Location: KEIZER, OR, US 
    Oregon
    Air Force
    Oregon National Guard
    Army
    ORNG

