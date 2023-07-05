Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Texas Counterdrug addresses the dangers of vaping with student athletes [Image 1 of 2]

    Texas Counterdrug addresses the dangers of vaping with student athletes

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force

    On June 7, 2023, a Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force Drug Demand Reduction Outreach Task Force Member (TFM) in partnership with the Aliviane PRC coalition spoke with the Andress High School football team student athletes in El Paso, Texas. With the rising incidents of students vaping, the school requested a drug prevention and vaping dangers presentation to bring awareness on the health, legal, and academic consequences of vaping nicotine and THC. Community outreach opportunities like this are a strategic part of the Texas Counterdrug DDRO’s plan to bring awareness of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and its devastating impact on individuals, families, and the community, and support drug abuse and misuse prevention through strategic community engagements to increase community resiliency and promote a healthier, drug-free lifestyle for Texans across the state. (Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 16:54
    Photo ID: 7895457
    VIRIN: 230607-Z-ZS897-1001
    Resolution: 624x366
    Size: 74.1 KB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Counterdrug addresses the dangers of vaping with student athletes [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Texas Counterdrug addresses the dangers of vaping with student athletes
    Texas Counterdrug addresses the dangers of vaping with student athletes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    citizen soldier
    community
    National Guard
    vaping
    Texas Counterdrug
    DDRO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT