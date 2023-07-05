On June 7, 2023, a Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force Drug Demand Reduction Outreach Task Force Member (TFM) in partnership with the Aliviane PRC coalition spoke with the Andress High School football team student athletes in El Paso, Texas. With the rising incidents of students vaping, the school requested a drug prevention and vaping dangers presentation to bring awareness on the health, legal, and academic consequences of vaping nicotine and THC. Community outreach opportunities like this are a strategic part of the Texas Counterdrug DDRO’s plan to bring awareness of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and its devastating impact on individuals, families, and the community, and support drug abuse and misuse prevention through strategic community engagements to increase community resiliency and promote a healthier, drug-free lifestyle for Texans across the state. (Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 16:54 Photo ID: 7895457 VIRIN: 230607-Z-ZS897-1001 Resolution: 624x366 Size: 74.1 KB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texas Counterdrug addresses the dangers of vaping with student athletes [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.