    Westmoreland Shop n' Save Air Show [Image 24 of 25]

    Westmoreland Shop n' Save Air Show

    PA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs an aerial demonstration during the Shop n' Save Westmoreland Air Show, Pennsylvania, June 17, 2023. During the performance Johnson showcased the combat capabilities of the A-10 by performing aerobatic maneuvers, including weapons firing simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 17:05
    Photo ID: 7895454
    VIRIN: 230617-F-XZ889-1624
    Resolution: 5291x3520
    Size: 7.7 MB
    Location: PA, US
    TAGS

    A-10
    recruiting
    Airshows
    Demo team
    Demo Practice

