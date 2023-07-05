U.S. Air Force Capt. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs an aerial demonstration during the Shop n' Save Westmoreland Air Show, Pennsylvania, June 17, 2023. During the performance Johnson showcased the combat capabilities of the A-10 by performing aerobatic maneuvers, including weapons firing simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 17:05 Photo ID: 7895453 VIRIN: 230617-F-XZ889-1629 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.06 MB Location: PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Westmoreland Shop n' Save Air Show [Image 25 of 25], by SSgt Alex Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.