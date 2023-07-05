Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Philippine Sea goes underway [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Philippine Sea goes underway

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seaman Vernon Belt, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), files supply paperwork June 30, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 15:30
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    This work, USS Philippine Sea goes underway [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

