USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Participates in CSG-4 COMPTUEX

U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Gerard Johnson, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), raises the American Flag during morning colors June 30, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)

