    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch on vulture’s row [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch on vulture’s row

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230705-N-OE145-1057 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 5, 2023) Seaman Cory Bree, center, from Riverside, California, and Seaman Justin Castillo-Sosa, from Durham, North Carolina, observe another ship from vulture’s row aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 5, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 15:11
    Photo ID: 7895118
    VIRIN: 230705-N-OE145-1057
    Resolution: 640x457
    Size: 68.15 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch on vulture’s row [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    watch
    Navy
    Vulture’s row

