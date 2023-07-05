Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFGSC celebrates Independence Day

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    Even as Striker Airmen remain on alert and on call, sustaining our 24/7/365 mission and protecting America and our ideals, AFGSC wishes all of our military and civilian personnel a happy and safe Fourth of July! (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 12:14
    Photo ID: 7894576
    VIRIN: 230704-F-FG097-1001
    Resolution: 2048x2048
    Size: 507.49 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFGSC celebrates Independence Day, by SSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Independence Day
    Fourth of July
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    Federal Holiday

