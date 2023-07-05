Even as Striker Airmen remain on alert and on call, sustaining our 24/7/365 mission and protecting America and our ideals, AFGSC wishes all of our military and civilian personnel a happy and safe Fourth of July! (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 12:14 Photo ID: 7894576 VIRIN: 230704-F-FG097-1001 Resolution: 2048x2048 Size: 507.49 KB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFGSC celebrates Independence Day, by SSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.