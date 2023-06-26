Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Sill celebrates Independence Day with a ‘Salute to the Nation’ [Image 5 of 5]

    Fort Sill celebrates Independence Day with a ‘Salute to the Nation’

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Christopher Wilson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Spc. Sika Dzidzonu is one of 22 basic trainees looking forward to citizenship and serving her adopted country. She immigrated from Togu, West Africa to the United States 12 years ago and was immediately moved by the abundance of opportunities. She, along with her teammates were honored July 4, 2023 at Fort Sill's Salute to the Nation Independence Day celebration. She will take the oath of citizenship July 7 at Fort Sill.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 12:01
    Photo ID: 7894510
    VIRIN: 230704-D-FX991-2631
    Resolution: 8071x5383
    Size: 25.24 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill celebrates Independence Day with a ‘Salute to the Nation’ [Image 5 of 5], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Sill celebrates Independence Day with a ‘Salute to the Nation’
    Fort Sill celebrates Independence Day with a ‘Salute to the Nation’
    Fort Sill celebrates Independence Day with a ‘Salute to the Nation’
    Fort Sill celebrates Independence Day with a ‘Salute to the Nation’
    Fort Sill celebrates Independence Day with a ‘Salute to the Nation’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Sill celebrates Independence Day with a &lsquo;Salute to the Nation&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    US Army
    Fires Center of Excellence
    CalltoServe
    US Army Garrison Fort Sill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT