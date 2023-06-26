Spc. Sika Dzidzonu is one of 22 basic trainees looking forward to citizenship and serving her adopted country. She immigrated from Togu, West Africa to the United States 12 years ago and was immediately moved by the abundance of opportunities. She, along with her teammates were honored July 4, 2023 at Fort Sill's Salute to the Nation Independence Day celebration. She will take the oath of citizenship July 7 at Fort Sill.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 12:01 Photo ID: 7894510 VIRIN: 230704-D-FX991-2631 Resolution: 8071x5383 Size: 25.24 MB Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Sill celebrates Independence Day with a ‘Salute to the Nation’ [Image 5 of 5], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.