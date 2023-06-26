Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-1A Jayhawk [Image 2 of 2]

    T-1A Jayhawk

    ENID, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    A T-1A Jayhawk taxis to an overhang at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., June 28. The T-1A Jayhawk trains Team Vance’s winged student pilots on their journey toward airlift or tanker aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airmen 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 11:55
    Photo ID: 7894505
    VIRIN: 230628-F-UE447-1012
    Resolution: 5008x3336
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: ENID, OK, US 
    AETC
    T-1A Jayhawk

