Senior Airman Christa Daily, 319th Communications Squadron knowledge operations, knowledge management technician, looks at her laptop while technicians work in the background Feb. 27, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. When dealing with certain records, knowledge operations ensure critical information is redacted for safe release to whoever needs them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Colin Perkins)
Knowledge operations provides safety, security
