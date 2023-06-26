Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Knowledge operations provides safety, security [Image 2 of 2]

    Knowledge operations provides safety, security

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Christa Daily, 319th Communications Squadron knowledge operations, knowledge management technician, looks at her laptop while technicians work in the background Feb. 27, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. When dealing with certain records, knowledge operations ensure critical information is redacted for safe release to whoever needs them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Colin Perkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 11:50
    Photo ID: 7894488
    VIRIN: 230227-F-JQ106-1042
    Resolution: 8256x4640
    Size: 9.22 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Knowledge operations provides safety, security [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Knowledge operations provides safety, security
    Knowledge operations provides safety, security

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Knowledge operations provides safety, security

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    319th Communications Squadron
    319th Reconnaissance Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT