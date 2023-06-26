Senior Airman David Young, 319th Communications Squadron knowledge operations, knowledge management technician, scrolls through records on a monitor Feb. 27, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Knowledge operations holds classes for individuals in other career fields in order to properly explain how important information, records and data should be handled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Colin Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 11:50
|Photo ID:
|7894487
|VIRIN:
|230227-F-JQ106-1038
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.92 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Knowledge operations provides safety, security [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Knowledge operations provides safety, security
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT