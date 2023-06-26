Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint F-15E training at Grafenwoehr [Image 3 of 3]

    GERMANY

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle crew members assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, based at RAF Lakenheath, England, conduct flight maneuvers during a strafing exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 29, 2023. U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group served as Joint Tactical Air Controllers during the joint training mission. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 08:47
    Photo ID: 7894204
    VIRIN: 230629-A-RG158-1112
    Resolution: 3749x2499
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint F-15E training at Grafenwoehr [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airforce
    RAF Lakenheath
    Army
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

