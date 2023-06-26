Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th MP BDE BSC 2023 [Image 31 of 33]

    18th MP BDE BSC 2023

    GERMANY

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Soldiers from within the 18th Military Police Brigade partook in the units Best Squad Competition from June 26, 2023, to June 30, 2023 in Grafenwohr, Germany. Service members were tested on an Army Combat Fitness Test, warrior task and battle drills, squad lanes, a 12-mile ruck march, land navigation, an obstacle course, an oral board, and a written test.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 05:44
    Photo ID: 7894092
    VIRIN: 230627-A-PT551-1001
    Resolution: 7127x5091
    Size: 27.56 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th MP BDE BSC 2023 [Image 33 of 33], by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023
    18th MP BDE BSC 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Squad Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT