18th MP BDE BSC 2023

Soldiers from within the 18th Military Police Brigade partook in the units Best Squad Competition from June 26, 2023, to June 30, 2023 in Grafenwohr, Germany. Service members were tested on an Army Combat Fitness Test, warrior task and battle drills, squad lanes, a 12-mile ruck march, land navigation, an obstacle course, an oral board, and a written test.

