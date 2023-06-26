U.S. Army Ivy Brass Quintet spreads goodwill through music in Sillamae during U.S. Independence Day performance

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mark Hsieh, a trombone player with the Ivy Brass Quintet, 4th Infantry Division Band, performs during a public concert at the Sillamae Cultural Center in Sillamae, Estonia, during a U.S. Independence Day celebration July 4. The event was part of Estonia’s weeklong 'The Music of Seven Cities' festival, and represented an opportunity to showcase the goodwill between the United States and Estonia. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

