    U.S. Army Ivy Brass Quintet spreads goodwill through music in Sillamae during U.S. Independence Day performance [Image 7 of 10]

    U.S. Army Ivy Brass Quintet spreads goodwill through music in Sillamae during U.S. Independence Day performance

    SILLAMAE, ESTONIA

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Creighton Jensen, a tuba player with the Ivy Brass Quintet, 4th Infantry Division Band, performs during a public concert at the Sillamae Cultural Center in Sillamae, Estonia, during a U.S. Independence Day celebration July 4. The event was part of Estonia’s weeklong 'The Music of Seven Cities' festival, and represented an opportunity to showcase the goodwill between the U.S. and Estonia. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    This work, U.S. Army Ivy Brass Quintet spreads goodwill through music in Sillamae during U.S. Independence Day performance [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

