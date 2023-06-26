USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Sailors enjoy a steel beach picnic on the ship’s flight deck to celebrate Independence Day in the Philippine Sea, July 4.

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 04, 2023) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Elizabeth Choban, left, Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Lucie Stelzer, middle, and Lt. j.g Sydney Tse pose for a photo during a steel beach picnic celebrating Independence Day on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, July 4. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

