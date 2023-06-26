Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (July 04, 2023) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Elizabeth Choban, left, Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Lucie Stelzer, middle, and Lt. j.g Sydney Tse pose for a photo during a steel beach picnic celebrating Independence Day on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, July 4. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 21:26
    Photo ID: 7893748
    VIRIN: 230704-N-NF288-9913
    Resolution: 5559x3706
    Size: 482.14 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Sailors enjoy a steel beach picnic on the ship’s flight deck to celebrate Independence Day in the Philippine Sea, July 4. [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #navy #July #4th #Independence #Day #Steel #Beach #Picnic #BBQ #ralph #johnson #ddg114

