USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct small boat operations training

230704-N-OE145-1242 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2023) Sailors retrieve a rigid hull inflatable boat on the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during small-boat operation training in the South China Sea, July 4, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

Date Taken: 07.04.2023
Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
by SN Jordan Brown