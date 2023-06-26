Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct small boat operations training [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct small boat operations training

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230704-N-OE145-1230 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2023) Chief Boatswain’s Mate Dennis Brown, from Lynn, Massachusetts, throws a messenger line from the weather deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during small-boat operation training in the South China Sea, July 4, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 18:29
    Photo ID: 7893629
    VIRIN: 230704-N-OE145-1230
    Resolution: 5603x3739
    Size: 950.75 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct small boat operations training [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    rescue
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    boatswain’s mate
    Navy
    small boat ops

