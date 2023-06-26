230704-N-OE145-1072 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2023) Sailors launch a rigid hull inflatable boat from of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during small-boat operation training in the South China Sea, July 4, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2023 18:29
|Photo ID:
|7893628
|VIRIN:
|230704-N-OE145-1072
|Resolution:
|5734x3827
|Size:
|941.97 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct small boat operations training [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT