USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)

230703-N-JO823-1031 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 3, 2023) An EC-225 Super Puma approaches the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship, USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7), in the South China Sea, July 3, 2023. Commander, Task Force (CTF) 73, in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

