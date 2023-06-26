Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.08.0023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230703-N-JO823-1059 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 3, 2023) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Jose Davila, from Tillabuck, Oregon, straightens out connection cables on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship, USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7), in the South China Sea, July 3, 2023. Commander, Task Force (CTF) 73, in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.0023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 16:27
    VIRIN: 230703-N-JO823-1059
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) [Image 3 of 3], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAS
    Flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    replenishment-at-sea
    USNS Carl Brashear

