USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors transport cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

230703-N-BE723-1095 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 3, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) 3rd Class Chancellor Blocker, from St. Louis, moves and unpacks cargo in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), in the South China Sea, July 3, 2023. Commander, Task Force (CTF) 73, in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

Date Taken: 07.02.2023 Date Posted: 07.04.2023 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA