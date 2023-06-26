USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors transport cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.02.2023

    Photo by Seaman Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230703-N-BE723-1032 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 3, 2023) Sailors transport and unpack cargo in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), in the South China Sea, July 3, 2023. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 16:17
    Photo ID: 7893580
    VIRIN: 230703-N-BE723-1032
    Resolution: 3281x1846
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Working party
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Supplies
    Replenishment-at-sea
    Cargo

