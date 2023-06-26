Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Leandra Garcia, 33rd Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, poses next to a statue of Minnie Mouse at Walt Disney World Resort, Florida, July 3, 2023. Garcia documented a celebratory flyover over Cinderella Castle on July 4, 2023. The flyover involved a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing and multiple F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing. The flyover was conducted in celebration of the Fourth of July and highlighted the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and of air refueling, a capability that enables global reach for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

