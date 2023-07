Performance and Precision

Marines with “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, march onto the field at the East Coast Showcase, Drum Corps International Competition in Quincy, Ma., July 2, 2023. This was the second of two Boston Drum Corps International competitions that took place this weekend. The east coast showcase Drum Corps International (DCI) is held annually in Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

Date Taken: 07.02.2023
Location: QUINCY, MA, US