Performance and Precision

Master Gunnery Sgt. Joshua D. Dannemiller, Drum Major, musician “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, rehearses with Marines before the East Coast Showcase, Drum Corps International Competition in Quincy, Ma., July 2, 2023. This was the second of two Boston Drum Corps International competitions that took place this weekend. The east coast showcase Drum Corps International (DCI) is held annually in Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

