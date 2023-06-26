Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Performance and Precision

    QUINCY, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Corporal Nicolas B. Lopez, musician, “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, Marine Barracks Washington, practices his musical sequence before the East Coast Showcase, Drum Corps International Competition in Quincy, Ma., July 2, 2023. This was the second of two Boston Drum Corps International competitions that took place this weekend. The east coast showcase Drum Corps International (DCI) is held annually in Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

    This work, Performance and Precision [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

