    4th Infantry Division Artillery Soldiers attend Strong and Ready Teams event [Image 1 of 3]

    JURMALA, LATVIA

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Capt. H Howey 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Thomas Robinson, a chaplain with 4th Infantry Division Artillery, held a Building Strong and Ready Teams event in Jurmala, Latvia, June 30. BSRT is a command- directed, chaplain-led effort that strengthens spiritual readiness for Soldiers of all ranks. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 10:26
    Photo ID: 7893396
    VIRIN: 230630-Z-WW831-1011
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.42 MB
    Location: JURMALA, LV 
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

