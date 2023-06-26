4th Infantry Division Artillery Soldiers attend Strong and Ready Teams event

U.S. Army Maj. Thomas Robinson, a chaplain with 4th Infantry Division Artillery, held a Building Strong and Ready Teams event in Jurmala, Latvia, June 30. BSRT is a command- directed, chaplain-led effort that strengthens spiritual readiness for Soldiers of all ranks. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

