U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah Avery, Staff Sgt. Brandon Smith and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcos Nateras, all from the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, load a simulated munition onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 4, 2023. NE 23-2 is a dynamic exercise that will utilize several platforms to test command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

