    Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 2 of 2]

    Northern Edge 23-2

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah Avery, Staff Sgt. Brandon Smith and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcos Nateras, all from the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, load a simulated munition onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 4, 2023. NE 23-2 is a dynamic exercise that will utilize several platforms to test command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 04:36
    Photo ID: 7893361
    VIRIN: 230704-F-PN902-1009
    Resolution: 5954x3961
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    F-16
    ACE
    Northern Edge
    366 FW

