    Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 1 of 2]

    Northern Edge 23-2

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcos Nateras from the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, loads a simulated munition onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 4, 2023. NE 23-2 provides interoperability training that is vital to the successful accomplishment of future joint, multinational endeavors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 04:36
    Photo ID: 7893358
    VIRIN: 230704-F-PN902-1018
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    ACE
    Northern Edge
    366 FW

