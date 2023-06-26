U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcos Nateras from the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, loads a simulated munition onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 4, 2023. NE 23-2 provides interoperability training that is vital to the successful accomplishment of future joint, multinational endeavors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2023 04:36
|Photo ID:
|7893358
|VIRIN:
|230704-F-PN902-1018
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
