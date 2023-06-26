U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcos Nateras from the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, loads a simulated munition onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 4, 2023. NE 23-2 provides interoperability training that is vital to the successful accomplishment of future joint, multinational endeavors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

