U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dustin Lane from the 366th Maintenance Group, and Senior Airman Brentley Gobbell from the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron, both from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, load a simulated missile in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 3, 2023. NE 23-2 allows the U.S. Joint Force to refine command and control concepts through exercises and experimentation for application in endeavors around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2023 Date Posted: 07.04.2023 04:26 Photo ID: 7893355 VIRIN: 230703-F-PN902-1110 Resolution: 5650x3759 Size: 1.23 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.