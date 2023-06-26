U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benjamin Ooley from the 366th Munitions Squadron, Staff Sgt. Dustin Lane from the 366th Maintenance Group, and Senior Airman Brentley Gobbell from the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, load a simulated missile in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 3, 2023. NE 23-2 provides USINDOPACOM the opportunity to safely test, experiment and exercise an interconnected digital infrastructure as a critical capability in a diverse environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

