Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 3 of 4]

    Northern Edge 23-2

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benjamin Ooley from the 366th Munitions Squadron, Staff Sgt. Dustin Lane from the 366th Maintenance Group, and Senior Airman Brentley Gobbell from the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, load a simulated missile in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 3, 2023. NE 23-2 provides USINDOPACOM the opportunity to safely test, experiment and exercise an interconnected digital infrastructure as a critical capability in a diverse environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 04:26
    Photo ID: 7893354
    VIRIN: 230703-F-PN902-1104
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Northern Edge 23-2
    Northern Edge 23-2
    Northern Edge 23-2
    Northern Edge 23-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    F-15E
    Northern Edge
    366 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT