U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brentley Gobbell from the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron, Staff Sgt. Dustin Lane from the 366th Maintenance Group, and Airman 1st Class Benjamin Ooley from the 366th Munitions Squadron, all from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, load a simulated missile in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 3, 2023. This team is composed of members from non-standard career fields giving them opportunity to employ and refine the 366th Fighter Wing’s multi-capable Airmen (MCA) initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

