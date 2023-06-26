U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dustin Lane from the 366th Maintenance Group, shows Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, how to load a simulated missile in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 3, 2023. NE 23-2 demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements with our allies and partners, advancing common interests and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

Date Taken: 07.03.2023
Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP