    Independence Day 2023 MWR 5K Run [Image 1 of 8]

    Independence Day 2023 MWR 5K Run

    KUWAIT

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derris Chambless 

    401st Army Field Support Brigade

    US Army Sergeant First Class Raulyn Urena, right, assigned to 401st AFSB completes Independence Day 5K Run.

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 04:50
    Location: KW
    This work, Independence Day 2023 MWR 5K Run [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Derris Chambless, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    401st AFSB

