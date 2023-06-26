Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Musical entertainment, "Super Unknown", visit NSF Diego Garcia [Image 2 of 3]

    Musical entertainment, &quot;Super Unknown&quot;, visit NSF Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.02.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Raquell Williams 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Musical entertainment, Super Unknown, band perform for service members and installation personnel during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation event in Diego Garcia, July 2, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 03:31
    Photo ID: 7893325
    VIRIN: 230702-N-VD231-1011
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 460.12 KB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musical entertainment, "Super Unknown", visit NSF Diego Garcia [Image 3 of 3], by SA Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Musical entertainment, &quot;Super Unknown&quot;, visit NSF Diego Garcia
    Musical entertainment, &quot;Super Unknown&quot;, visit NSF Diego Garcia
    Musical entertainment, &quot;Super Unknown&quot;, visit NSF Diego Garcia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Armed Forces Entertainment
    Morale Welfare Recreation
    U.S. Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT