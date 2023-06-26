DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Musical entertainment, Super Unknown, band perform for service members and installation personnel during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation event in Diego Garcia, July 2, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2023 Date Posted: 07.04.2023 03:30 Photo ID: 7893324 VIRIN: 230702-N-VD231-1004 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 438.71 KB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Musical entertainment, "Super Unknown", visit NSF Diego Garcia [Image 3 of 3], by SA Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.