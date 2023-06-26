386th EAMXS Crew Chiefs Train with the 386th ELRS Fuels Flight

Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron’s petroleum, oils and lubricants (POL) flight carry a fuel hose towards a C-130J Super Hercules while training together at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 3, 2023. This training event was one of many that the 386th EAMXS has been attending in order to enhance their capabilities as Multi-Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

