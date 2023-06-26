Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th EAMXS Crew Chiefs Train with the 386th ELRS Fuels Flight [Image 4 of 4]

    386th EAMXS Crew Chiefs Train with the 386th ELRS Fuels Flight

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron’s petroleum, oils and lubricants (POL) flight carry a fuel hose towards a C-130J Super Hercules while training together at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 3, 2023. This training event was one of many that the 386th EAMXS has been attending in order to enhance their capabilities as Multi-Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 05:40
    VIRIN: 230703-F-GK113-2011
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    fuel
    POL
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    AMXS
    multi-capable airmen

