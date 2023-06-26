386th EAMXS Crew Chiefs Train with the 386th ELRS Fuels Flight

Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron’s petroleum, oils and lubricants (POL) flight discuss fuel truck operations and procedures during a training event at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 3, 2023. Crew chiefs from the 386th EAMXS have teamed up with the 386th ELRS to learn how to use the fuel trucks and service liquid nitrogen carts in order to further their capabilities as Multi-Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

Date Taken: 07.03.2023