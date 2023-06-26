Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th EAMXS Crew Chiefs Train with the 386th ELRS Fuels Flight [Image 3 of 4]

    386th EAMXS Crew Chiefs Train with the 386th ELRS Fuels Flight

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron’s petroleum, oils and lubricants (POL) flight discuss fuel truck operations and procedures during a training event at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 3, 2023. Crew chiefs from the 386th EAMXS have teamed up with the 386th ELRS to learn how to use the fuel trucks and service liquid nitrogen carts in order to further their capabilities as Multi-Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    IMAGE INFO

    fuel
    POL
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    AMXS
    multi-capable airmen

