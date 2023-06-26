386th EAMXS Crew Chiefs Train with the 386th ELRS Fuels Flight

Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron’s petroleum, oils and lubricants (POL) flight discuss fuel truck operations and procedures during training at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 3, 2023. As Multi-Capable Airmen, crew chiefs from the 386th EAMXS are now equipped with the knowledge to, if necessary, operate and service some of the on-the-ground fuel systems to help execute the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

