    Italian Joint Operations [Image 15 of 15]

    Italian Joint Operations

    ADRIATIC SEA

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Cmdr. Angelo Bancale, the Italian Navy frigate Alpino’s (F 594) commanding officer, bids farewell to Capt. Mac Harkin, Commodore, Destroyer Squadron (CDS) 2, on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald. R. Ford (CVN 78), June 23, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 02:03
    VIRIN: 230623-N-HJ055-1237
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
