An Italian Navy NH90 NATO frigate helicopter approaches the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald. R. Ford (CVN 78), June 23, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 07.04.2023 02:03 Photo ID: 7893311 VIRIN: 230623-N-HJ055-1147 Resolution: 3380x2253 Size: 1.17 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Italian Joint Operations [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.