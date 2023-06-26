Italian Commander

Cmdr. Angelo Bancale, left, commanding officer of the Italian Navy frigate Alpino (F 594), speaks with Capt. Richard Burgess, commanding officer of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), in Gerald R. Ford's pilot house during a ship visit, June 23, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adonica Munoz)

Location: ADRIATIC SEA