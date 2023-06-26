PEARL HARBOR (June 28, 2023) Vice Adm. (ret.) Donald Hagen, former Surgeon General of the Navy, and wife Karen visit the Arizona Memorial with Marines from the 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division during a tour of Pearl Harbor. 3d Marine Division operates as a Stand-In Force in the first island chain to secure, seize, or defend key maritime terrain in order to deny and disrupt adversary actions in support of the Fleet, the Joint Force, and partnered and allied forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.03.2023 19:20 Photo ID: 7893124 VIRIN: 230628-N-KN989-1869 Resolution: 7342x5244 Size: 559.46 KB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Navy Surgeon General Visits Arizona Memorial [Image 12 of 12], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.