Mass Casualty Exercise on the USS America

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, act as simulated casualties during a mass casualty exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6), in the Coral Sea, July 3, 2023. The mass casualty exercise granted the medical team an opportunity to actively practice medical care with the simulated pressure and conditions of treating multiple casualties with various injuries. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

