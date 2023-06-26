Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass Casualty Exercise on the USS America [Image 4 of 5]

    Mass Casualty Exercise on the USS America

    USS AMERICA, CORAL SEA

    07.03.2023

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Navy medical personnel, all with Fleet Surgical Team 7, conduct a notional surgery on a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6), in the Coral Sea, July 3, 2023. The mass casualty exercise granted the medical team an opportunity to actively practice medical care with the simulated pressure and conditions of treating multiple casualties with various injuries. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Location: USS AMERICA, CORAL SEA
    31st MEU
    Marines
    Corpsmen
    Mass Casualty
    USS America
    Fleet Surgical Team 7

